Started a New Copy Trading Signal with My Private EA

I’ve just launched a new copy trading signal using my own private, not-yet-released Expert Advisor.

Signal: TAKOYAKI Trade

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348437

The EA is designed for steady and conservative growth, not for “get rich quick” trading.

It mainly trades GOLD (XAUUSD) on M15, using a breakout logic with a light grid and small fixed lots. No aggressive martingale or crazy over-leveraging.

A few key points:

Live account with my own money

Unpublished EA (not available on the Market yet)

Focus on controlled drawdown and survival first

XMTrading-Real 12, leverage 1:500

Minimum recommended balance for followers: around 300 USD

I will keep the signal running and update the results over time.

If you are interested in a more cautious, long-term style of trading, feel free to add it to your favorites or follow the stats.