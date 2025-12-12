Started a New Copy Trading Signal with My Private EA

I’ve just launched a new copy trading signal using my own private, not-yet-released Expert Advisor.
Signal: TAKOYAKI Trade
Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348437
The EA is designed for steady and conservative growth, not for “get rich quick” trading.
It mainly trades GOLD (XAUUSD) on M15, using a breakout logic with a light grid and small fixed lots. No aggressive martingale or crazy over-leveraging.
A few key points:
-
Live account with my own money
-
Unpublished EA (not available on the Market yet)
-
Focus on controlled drawdown and survival first
-
XMTrading-Real 12, leverage 1:500
-
Minimum recommended balance for followers: around 300 USD
I will keep the signal running and update the results over time.
If you are interested in a more cautious, long-term style of trading, feel free to add it to your favorites or follow the stats.
Risk warning: Trading Forex and GOLD involves risk of loss of capital.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please only use risk capital you can afford to lose.