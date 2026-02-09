Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week

February 9–13, 2026 | All times in UTC

Markets brace for a data-packed week as central bank commentary and key macroeconomic releases dominate the economic calendar. Below are the five events most likely to drive volatility across forex, equities, and fixed-income markets.

1. ECB President Lagarde Speech – Monday, February 9 at 16:00 UTC

Christine Lagarde’s remarks will be closely watched for signals on the European Central Bank’s near-term policy stance amid persistent inflation concerns and slowing growth in the eurozone. Any shift in tone could trigger sharp moves in EUR pairs.

2. US Nonfarm Payrolls & Unemployment Rate – Wednesday, February 11 at 13:30 UTC

The crown jewel of US labor data, NFP is expected to show 50K jobs added (vs. 89K prior), with unemployment rising to 4.4% from 4.2%. This report often sets the tone for USD sentiment for days and influences Fed rate expectations.

3. UK GDP q/q – Thursday, February 12 at 07:00 UTC

The UK economy is forecast to have grown just 0.2% quarter-over-quarter (down from 0.7%), reflecting ongoing stagnation. A miss could weigh heavily on GBP and revive recession fears.

4. Eurozone CPI y/y – Friday, February 13 at 08:00 UTC

Inflation in the euro area is expected to hold steady at 2.4% year-over-year. Any deviation—especially on core measures—could reshape ECB rate-cut speculation and move EUR significantly.

5. US CPI m/m & Core CPI y/y – Friday, February 13 at 13:30 UTC

With headline CPI projected at 0.3% monthly (up from 0.2%) and core CPI flat at 2.6% annually, this data will be pivotal for Fed policy bets. Higher-than-expected prints may delay anticipated rate cuts, boosting the dollar.

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