How to properly run my EA





How to Run the EA on a Chart

Just drag and drop the EA onto any open chart. You can use ANY symbol and ANY timeframe — the EA automatically detects everything it needs. you dont need to enter the symbol suffix or prefix but if you have issue with its auto detection contact me. → Full detailed guide here: Blog Post → How to Attach & Configure

How to Backtest Properly

For the most accurate and realistic results, please contact me privately — I will send you the correct .ini file to load directly into Strategy Tester settings.



Live Signal (real account)







Changing Trading Symbols

Go to the Inputs tab and modify the symbol names there. You DO NOT need to enter suffixes or prefixes! The EA detects them automatically. Example: if your broker shows EURUSD>m or EURUSDpro , you only write: EURUSD (if you have any issue please contact me)





Running Together With Other EAs

Yes — completely safe! Just make sure each EA uses a different Magic Number in the inputs.





How to Update the EA When a New Version Is Released

Follow this exact step-by-step guide: → Blog Post: How to Update the EA





How to Join the Telegram Channel

Send me a private message here on MQL5 — I will personally send you the current invite link.







How to Join the MQL5 Signals / Channel





What’s the Best Set File?

The default set file is the best starting point for most users. You can (and should) optimize it for your broker if you want maximum performance. Any additional proven set files will be shared in our Telegram & MQL5 channels. if you need setfile for prop firm please contact me.





Recommended Risk & Deposit Size

Minimum deposit: technically any amount — but realistically $300–500+ is comfortable. under 500 the EA will turn on the safe strategy to protect the account. Recommended risk per trade: 1% — 2% of account balance. → 1% = very safe long-term growth → 2% = more aggressive but still reasonable





Input Parameters – Detailed Explanation enter symbols

Defines which instrument the system will trade. Enter the exact symbol name as shown in your broker’s Market Watch (excluding any suffix or prefix). Make sure the symbol is enabled before running the EA.



magic number

A unique ID assigned to all trades opened by this system. It prevents conflicts with other EAs and allows the strategy to manage only its own positions. Use different values if running multiple instances.



comment

Text that appears in the trade comment field. Helps you identify and organize trades opened by this strategy inside your account history.



lot management method

Determines how trade size is calculated. You can choose between a fixed lot size or an automatic risk-based calculation that adjusts according to account balance.



auto risk

Defines the percentage of account balance to risk per trade when using automatic lot calculation. Higher values increase potential profit and risk; lower values provide more conservative exposure.



fix lot

Sets a constant lot size for every trade when fixed lot mode is selected. Best suited for users who prefer full manual control over trade volume.



activate prop rules(each trade gets sl)

When enabled, the system applies stricter risk control rules suitable for prop firm accounts. Each trade will include a stop loss to comply with funded account requirements. and it wont open multiple trades of same symbol to protect the account.



choose profit type

Selects how total profit target is calculated when multiple orders are opened for recovery when balance is more than 500.(this is not important when prop rules is activated) It can be based on a fixed cash amount or a percentage of account balance.



choose total profit (usd)

Sets the total profit target in fixed currency amount. When reached, the system can close positions according to its logic.



choose total profit % of balance

Sets the total profit target as a percentage of account balance. Useful for scaling targets automatically as the account grows.



not entering new trade when reaching this dd(%)

Defines the maximum drawdown percentage allowed before the system stops opening new trades. Helps protect the account during losing periods.



close open orders when equity dd reached

If enabled, all open trades will be closed once the specified drawdown level is reached. Acts as an emergency protection mechanism.



hz rate for synthetic tick clock

Controls how frequently the internal synthetic tick engine updates (in cycles per second). Higher values increase responsiveness but may require more CPU resources.

do not touch this value unless you have cpu issues contact me in that case.















































































































