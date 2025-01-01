DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikHilfsfunktionenMathBitwiseNot 

MathBitwiseNot

Berechnet das Ergebnis der binären Operation NOT für die Elemente eines Arrays.

Version mit der Ausgabe der Ergebnisse in ein neues Array:

bool  MathBitwiseNot(
   const int&  array[],   // Array der Werte
   int&        result[]   // Array der Werte
   )

Version mit der Ausgabe der Ergebnisse in das Quell-Array:

bool  MathBitwiseNot(
   int&        array[]    // Array der Werte
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Array der Werte. 

array[]

[out] Array der Ausgabewerte. 

result[]

[out] Array der Ausgabewerte.

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.