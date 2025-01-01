DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikHilfsfunktionenMathBitwiseOr 

MathBitwiseOr

Berechnet das Ergebnis der binären Operation OR für die angegebenen Arrays.

bool  MathBitwiseOr(
   const int&  array1[],  // erstes Array der Werte
   const int&  array2[],  // zweites Array der Werte
   int&        result[]   // Array der Werte
   )

Parameter

array1[]

[in] Erstes Array der Werte. 

array2[]

[in] Zweites Array der Werte.

result[]

[out] Array für die Ausgabe der Ergebnisse.

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.