DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikHilfsfunktionenMathQuantile 

MathQuantile

Berechnet zufällige Quantile, die den angegebenen Wahrscheinlichkeiten entsprechen: Q[i](p) = (1 - gamma)*x[j] + gamma*x[j+1]

bool  MathQuantile(
   const double&  array[],     // Array der Werte
   const double&  probs[],     // Array der Wahrscheinlichkeiten
   double&        quantile[]   // Array für die Ausgabe der Quantile
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Array der Werte.

probs[]

[in] Array der Wahrscheinlichkeiten.

quantile[]

[out] Array für die Ausgabe der Quantile.

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.