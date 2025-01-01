DokumentationKategorien
MathSkewness

Die Funktion berechnet die Schiefe (drittes Moment) der Elemente eines Arrays.

double  MathSkewness(
   const double&  array[]   // Array der Werte
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Array der Werte. 

Rückgabewert

Schiefe.