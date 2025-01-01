DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikHilfsfunktionenMathLog2 

MathLog2

Berechnet den Wert des Logarithmus mit der Basis 2 für die Elemente eines Arrays. 

Version mit der Ausgabe der Ergebnisse in ein neues Array:

bool  MathLog2(
   const double&  array[],   // Array der Werte
   double&        result[]   // Array der Ergebnisse
   )

Version mit der Ausgabe der Ergebnisse in das Quell-Array:

bool  MathLog2(
   double&        array[]    // Array der Werte
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Array der Werte.   

result[]

[out] Array der Ausgabewerte.   

array[]

[out] Array der Ausgabewerte.   

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.