DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikHilfsfunktionenMathQuickSortDescending 

MathQuickSortDescending

Funktion für eine gleichzeitige absteigende Sortierung der Arrays y[] und indices[] unter Verwendung des QuickSort Algorithmus. 

void  MathQuickSortDescending(
   double&  array[],     // Array der Werte
   int&     indices[],   // Array der Indizes
   int      first,       // Anfangswert
   int      last         // Endwert
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in][out] Array für Sortierung. 

indices[]

[in][out] Array für das Speichern der Indizes des Quell-Arrays. 

first

[in] Index des Elements, mit welchem man die Sortierung beginnt. 

last

[in] Index des Elements, mit welchem man die Sortierung beendet. 