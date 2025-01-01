DokumentationKategorien
Berechnet den Wert des Logarithmus der Betafunktion für die reellen Argumente a und b.

double  MathBetaLog(
   const double  a,      // erstes Argument der Funktion
   const double  b       // zweites Argument der Funktion
   )

Parameter

a

[in] Argument der Funktion a 

b

[in] Argument der Funktion b. 

Rückgabewert

Wert des Logarithmus der Funktion