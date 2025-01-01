DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikHilfsfunktionenMathProbabilityDensityEmpirical 

MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical

Die Funktion berechnet die empirische Wahrscheinlichketisdichte(pdf) für zufällige Werte eines Arrays.

bool  MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // Array zufälliger Werte
   const int      count,     // Anzahl der Paare
   double&        x[],       // Array der x Werte
   double&        pdf[]      // Array der pdf Werte
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Array zufälliger Werte.

count

[in] Anzahl der Paare (x, pdf(x)).

x[]

[out] Array für die Ausgabe der x Werte.

pdf[]

[out] Array für die Ausgabe der pdf(x) Werte.

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.