MathProduct

Gibt das Produkt der Elemente eines Arrays zurück.

double  MathProduct(
   const double&  array[]   // Array der Werte
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Array der Werte. 

Rückgabewert

Produkt der Elemente.