DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikHilfsfunktionenMathPow 

MathPow

Berechnet den Wert der pow(x, power) Funktion für die Elemente eines Arrays. 

Version mit der Ausgabe der Ergebnisse in ein neues Array:

bool  MathPow(
   const double&  array[],    // Array der Werte
   const double   power,      // Potenz
   double&        result[]   // Array der Ergebnisse
   )

Version mit der Ausgabe der Ergebnisse in das Quell-Array:

bool  MathPow(
   double&        array[],    // Array der Werte
   const double   power       // Potenz
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Array der Werte.   

result[]

[out] Array der Ausgabewerte.   

array[]

[out] Array der Ausgabewerte.   

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.