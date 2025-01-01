DokumentationKategorien
Berechnet das Ergebnis der binären Operation SHL (bitweise Verschiebung nach links) für die Elemente eines Arrays.

Version mit der Ausgabe der Ergebnisse in ein neues Array:

bool  MathBitwiseShiftR(
   const int&  array[],    // Array der Werte
   const int   n,          // Wert der Verschiebung
   int&        result[]    // Array der Ergebnisse
   )

Version mit der Ausgabe der Ergebnisse in das Quell-Array:

bool  MathBitwiseShiftR(
   int&        array[],    // Array der Werte
   const int   n           // Wert der Verschiebung
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Array der Werte.

n

[in] Anzahl der Bits für die Verschiebung.

array[]

[out] Array der Ausgabewerte.

result[]

[out] Array der Ausgabewerte.

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.