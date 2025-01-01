DokumentationKategorien
MathCumulativeSum

Bildet ein Array mit kumulierter Summe.  

Version mit der Ausgabe der Ergebnisse in ein neues Array:                                          

bool  MathCumulativeSum(
   const double&  array[],   // Array der Werte
   double&        result[]   // Array der Ergebnisse
   )

Version mit der Ausgabe der Ergebnisse in das Quell-Array:                                          

bool  MathCumulativeSum(
   double&        array[]    // Array der Werte
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in] Array der Werte. 

array[]

[out] Array der Ausgabewerte.

result[]

[out] Array der Ausgabewerte. 

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich true, andernfalls false.