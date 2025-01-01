DocumentationSections
Redimmensionne une ressource graphique.

bool  Resize(
   const int  width,      // largeur
   const int  height      // hauteur
   );

Paramètres

width

[in]  Nouvelle largeur de la ressource graphique.

height

[in]  Nouvelle hauteur de la ressource graphique.

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon

Note

Lors du redimmensionnement, l'image précédente n'est pas sauvegardée.