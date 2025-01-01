DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasPixelGet 

PixelGet

Retourne la couleur du point situé aux coordonnées spécifiées.

uint  PixelGet(
   const int  x,     // coordonnée X
   const int  y      // coordonnée Y
   );

Paramètres

x

[in]  Coordonnée X du point.

y

[in]  Coordonnée Y du point.

Valeur de retour

Couleur du point au format ARGB.