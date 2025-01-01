DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCCanvasFillPolygon 

FillPolygon

Disegna un poligono pieno.

void  FillPolygon(
   int&         x,      // array con le coordinate X di punti poligonali
   int&         y,      // array con le coordinate Y di punti poligonali
   const uint  clr      // colore
   );

Parametri

x

[in] Array delle coordinate X dei punti poligonali.

y

[in] Array delle coordinate Y dei punti poligonali.

clr

[In] Colore in formato ARGB.

