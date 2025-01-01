DocumentationSections
FillPolygon

Dessine un polygone plein.

void  FillPolygon(
   int&         x,      // Tableau des coordonnées X des points du polygone
   int&         y,      // Tableau des coordonnées Y des points du polygone
   const uint  clr      // couleur
   );

Paramètres

x

[in]  Tableau des coordonnées X des points du polygone.

y

[in]  Tableau des coordonnées Y des points du polygone.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.

