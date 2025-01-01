DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasFillEllipse 

FillEllipse

Dessine une ellipse inscrite dans un rectangle aux coordonnées spécifiées.

void  FillPolygon(
   int         x1,      // Coordonnée X du coin supérieur gauche du rectangle
   int         y1,      // Coordonnée Y du coin supérieur gauche du rectangle
   int         x2,      // Coordonnée X du coin inférieur droit du rectangle
   int         y2,      // Coordonnée Y du coin inférieur droit du rectangle
   const uint  clr       // Couleur de l'ellipse
   );

Paramètres

x1

[in]  Coordonnée X du coin supérieur gauche formant le rectangle.

y1

[in]  Coordonnée Y du coin supérieur gauche formant le rectangle.

x2

[in]  Coordonnée X du coin inférieur droit formant le rectangle.

y2

[in]  Coordonnée Y du coin inférieur droit formant le rectangle.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.