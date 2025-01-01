FillEllipse

Draws a filled ellipse inscribed in a rectangle with the specified coordinates.

void FillPolygon(

int x1,

int y1,

int x2,

int y2,

const uint clr

);

Parametri

x1

[in] coordinata X dell'angolo superiore sinistro che forma il rettangolo.

y1

[in] coordinata Y dell'angolo superiore sinistro che forma il rettangolo.

x2

[in] coordinata X dell'angolo in basso a destra che forma il rettangolo.

y2

[in] coordinata Y dell'angolo in basso a destra che forma il rettangolo.

clr

[In] Colore in formato ARGB.