FillEllipse

Draws a filled ellipse inscribed in a rectangle with the specified coordinates.

void  FillPolygon(
   int         x1,      // coordinate X dell' angolo superiore sinistro del rettangolo
   int         y1,      // coordinate Y dell' angolo superiore sinistro del rettangolo
   int         x2,      // coordinate X dell' angolo inferiore destro del rettangolo
   int         y2,      // coordinate Y dell' angolo superiore sinistro del rettangolo
   const uint  clr      // colore ellisse
   );

Parametri

x1

[in] coordinata X dell'angolo superiore sinistro che forma il rettangolo.

y1

[in] coordinata Y dell'angolo superiore sinistro che forma il rettangolo.

x2

[in] coordinata X dell'angolo in basso a destra che forma il rettangolo.

y2

[in] coordinata Y dell'angolo in basso a destra che forma il rettangolo.

clr

[In] Colore in formato ARGB.