DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoVolumeLow 

VolumeLow

Günün minimal hacim değerini alır.

long  VolumeLow() const

Dönüş değeri

Günün minimal hacim değeri.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.