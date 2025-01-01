DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoCurrencyProfit 

CurrencyProfit

Kar dövizinin ismini alır.

string  CurrencyProfit() const

Dönüş değeri

Kar dövizinin ismi.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.