DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoSpread 

Spread

Puan cinsinden spread miktarı

int  Spread() const

Dönüş değeri

Puan cinsinden spread miktarı

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.