MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoVolume 

Volume

Son işlemin hacmini alır.

long  Volume() const

Dönüş değeri

Son işlemin hacmi.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.