DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoDescription 

Açıklama

Sembolün dizgi şeklindeki açıklamasını alır.

string  Description() const

Dönüş değeri

Sembolün dizgi şeklindeki açıklaması.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.