DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoDigits 

Digits

Sembolün ondalık basamaklarının sayısı.

int  Digits() const

Dönüş değeri

Sembolün ondalık basamaklarının sayısı.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.