DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoSessionOpen 

SessionOpen

Mevcut seansın açılış fiyatını alır.

double  SessionOpen() const

Dönüş değeri

Mevcut seansın açılış fiyatı.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.