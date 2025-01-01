DokümantasyonBölümler
AskLow

Bir gün için minimal Ask (istek) fiyatını alır.

double  AskLow() const

Dönüş değeri

Bir gün için minimal Ask fiyatı.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.