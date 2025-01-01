文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计子函数MathSequenceByCount 

MathSequenceByCount

生成一个基于以下值的序列值：第一元素，最后元素，序列元素数。

处理真实值的版本：

bool  MathSequenceByCount(
   const double  from,       // 初始值
   const double  to,         // 最后值
   const int     count,      // 记数
   double&       result[]    // 结果数组
   )

处理整型值的版本：

bool  MathSequenceByCount(
   const int     from,       // 初始值
   const int     to,         // 最后值
   const int     count,      // 记数
   int&          result[]    // 结果数组
   )

参数

from

[in] 序列的第一个值。 

to

[in] 序列的最后值。 

count

[in] 序列的元素数。 

result[]

[out] 输出序列数组。 

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。