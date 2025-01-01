MathSequenceByCount

Generates a sequence of values based on the following values: the first element, the last element, the number of elements in the sequence.

Version for working with real values:

bool MathSequenceByCount(

const double from,

const double to,

const int count,

double& result[]

)

Version for working with integer values:

bool MathSequenceByCount(

const int from,

const int to,

const int count,

int& result[]

)

Parameters

from

[in] The first value of the sequence.

to

[in] The last value of the sequence.

count

[in] The number of elements in the sequence.

result[]

[out] Array to output the sequence.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.