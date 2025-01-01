DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathSequenceByCount 

MathSequenceByCount

Generates a sequence of values based on the following values: the first element, the last element, the number of elements in the sequence.

Version for working with real values:

bool  MathSequenceByCount(
   const double  from,       // initial value
   const double  to,         // final value
   const int     count,      // count
   double&       result[]    // array of results
   )

Version for working with integer values:

bool  MathSequenceByCount(
   const int     from,       // initial value
   const int     to,         // final value
   const int     count,      // count
   int&          result[]    // array of results
   )

Parameters

from

[in] The first value of the sequence. 

to

[in] The last value of the sequence. 

count

[in] The number of elements in the sequence.

result[]

[out] Array to output the sequence. 

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.