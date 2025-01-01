ドキュメントセクション
MathQuantile

指定された確率に対応するサンプルの分位数Q[i](p) = (1 - gamma)*x[j] + gamma*x[j+1]を計算します。

bool  MathQuantile(
  const double&  array[],    // 値の配列
  const double&  probs[],    // 確率配列
  double&        quantile[]  // 分位数を出力するための配列
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in] 値の配列

probs[]

[in] 確率配列

quantile[]

[out] 分位数を出力するための配列

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。