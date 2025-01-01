DocumentaçãoSeções
Calcula o quantis seletivos que corresponde às probabilidades definidas: Q[i](p) = (1 - gamma)*x[j] + gamma*x[j+1]

bool  MathQuantile(
   const double&  array[],     // matriz de valores
   const double&  probs[],     // matriz de probabilidades
   double&        quantile[]   // matriz para registro de quantis
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores.

probs[]

[in] Matriz de probabilidades.

quantile[]

[out] Matriz para registro de quantis.

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.