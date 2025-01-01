文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计子函数MathQuantile 

MathQuantile

计算符合指定概率的样本分位数：Q[i](p) = (1 - gamma)*x[j] + gamma*x[j+1]

bool  MathQuantile(
   const double&  array[],     // 数值数组
   const double&  probs[],     // 概率数组
   double&        quantile[]   // 输出四分位数数组
   )

参数

array[]

[in]  数值数组。

probs[]

[in] 概率数组。

quantile[]

[out] 输出四分位数数组。

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。