Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathQuantile 

MathQuantile

Calcule des quantiles d'échantillons correspondant aux probabilités spécifiées. : Q[i](p) = (1 - gamma)*x[j] + gamma*x[j+1]

bool  MathQuantile(
   const double&  array[],     // tableau des valeurs
   const double&  probs[],     // tableau de probabilités
   double&        quantile[]   // tableau pour retourner les quantiles
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs.

probs[]

[in] Tableau des probabilités.

quantile[]

[out] Tableau pour retourner les quantiles.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.