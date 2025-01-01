DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathProbabilityDensityEmpirical 

MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical

La fonction calcule la fonction de densité de probabilité empirique (pdf (probability density function)) pour les valeurs aléatoires d'un tableau.

bool  MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // tableau de valeurs aléatoires
   const int      count,     // le nombre de paires
   double&        x[],       // tableau des valeurs x
   double&        pdf[]      // tableau de valeurs pdf
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau de valeurs aléatoires.

count

[in] Le nombre de paires (x, pdf(x)).

x[]

[out] Tableau pour retourner les valeurs x.

pdf[]

[out] Tableau pour retourner les valeurs pdf(x).

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.