함수는 배열에서 무작위 값에 대한 경험적 확률 밀도 함수(pdf)를 계산합니다.

bool  MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // 무작위 값의 배열
   const int      count,     // 쌍의 수
   double&        x[],       // x 값 배열
   double&        pdf[]      // pdf 값의 배열
   )

매개변수

array[]

[in] 무작위 값의 배열.

count

[in] (x, pdf(x)) 쌍의 숫자.

x[]

[out] x 값을 출력할 배열.

pdf[]

[out] pdf(x) 값을 출력할 배열.

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.