MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计子函数MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical 

MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical

该函数计算数组随机值的经验概率密度函数(pdf)。

bool  MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // 随机值数组
   const int      count,     // 对组数量
   double&        x[],       // x值数组
   double&        pdf[]      // pdf值的数组
   )

参数

array[]

[in] 随机值数组。

count

[in] (x, pdf(x)) 对数数量。

x[]

[out] 输出 x 值数组。

pdf[]

[out] 输出pdf(x)值数组。

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。