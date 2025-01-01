ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical 

MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical

この関数は、配列からの乱数に対する経験的確率密度関数（pdf）を計算します。

bool  MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical(
  const double&  array[]// 乱数の配列
  const int      count,    // 対の数
  double&        x[],      // x値の配列
  double&        pdf[]      // pdf値の配列
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in] 乱数値の配列

count

[in] (x, pdf(x)) 対の数

x[]

[out] x値を出力するための配列

pdf[]

[out] pdf(x)値を出力するための配列

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。