MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical

A função calcula a função densidade de probabilidade empírica (pdf) para os valores aleatórios.

bool  MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // matriz de valores aleatórios
   const int      count,     // número de pares
   double&        x[],       // matriz de valores x
   double&        pdf[]      // matriz de valores pdf
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores aleatórios.

count

[in] Número de pares (x, pdf(x)).

x[]

[out] Matriz para registro de valores x.

pdf[]

[out] Matriz para registro de valores pdf(x).

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.