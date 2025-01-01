DocumentationSections
MathBitwiseNot

Calcule le résultat de l'opération sur les bits NOT pour les éléments du tableau.

Version retournant les résultats dans un nouveau tableau :

bool  MathBitwiseNot(
   const int&  array[],   // tableau des valeurs
   int&        result[]   // tableau des résultats
  )

Version retournant les résultats dans le tableau d'origine :

bool  MathBitwiseNot(
   int&        array[]    // tableau des valeurs
  )

Paramètres

[in] Tableau des valeurs. 

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie. 

[out] Tableau des valeurs de sortie.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.