Calcula o resultado da operação binária NOT para elementos de matriz.

Versão com registro de resultados numa nova matriz:

bool  MathBitwiseNot(
   const int&  array[],   // matriz de valores
   int&        result[]   // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão com registro de resultados na matriz original:

bool  MathBitwiseNot(
   int&        array[]    // matriz de valores
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

array[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída. 

result[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída.

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.