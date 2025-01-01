MathBitwiseNot

Calculates the result of bitwise NOT operation for array elements.

Version with output of the results to a new array:

bool MathBitwiseNot(

const int& array[],

int& result[]

)

Version with output of the results to the original array:

bool MathBitwiseNot(

int& array[]

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values.

array[]

[out] Array of output values.

result[]

[out] Array of output values.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.