MathBitwiseNot

Calculates the result of bitwise NOT operation for array elements.

Version with output of the results to a new array:

bool  MathBitwiseNot(
   const int&  array[],   // array of values
   int&        result[]   // array of results
   )

Version with output of the results to the original array:

bool  MathBitwiseNot(
   int&        array[]    // array of values
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values. 

array[]

[out] Array of output values. 

result[]

[out] Array of output values.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.