Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasTextOut 

TextOut

Affiche le texte.

void  TextOut(
   int         x,               // coordonnée X
   int         y,               // coordonnée Y
   string      text,            // texte
   const uint  clr,             // couleur
   uint        alignment=0      // alignement
   );

Paramètres

x

[in]  Coordonnée X du point d'ancrage du texte.

y

[in]  Coordonnée Y du point d'ancrage du texte.

text

[in]  Texte à afficher.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.

alignment=0

[in]  Méthode d'ancrage du texte. Voir la description de la fonction TextOut() pour en savoir plus sur les différentes méthodes d'ancrage.

Note

La police de caractères actuelle est utilisée pour afficher le texte.