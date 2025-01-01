- Attach
TextOut
Affiche le texte.
|
void TextOut(
Paramètres
x
[in] Coordonnée X du point d'ancrage du texte.
y
[in] Coordonnée Y du point d'ancrage du texte.
text
[in] Texte à afficher.
clr
[in] Couleur au format ARGB.
alignment=0
[in] Méthode d'ancrage du texte. Voir la description de la fonction TextOut() pour en savoir plus sur les différentes méthodes d'ancrage.
Note
La police de caractères actuelle est utilisée pour afficher le texte.