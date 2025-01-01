DocumentazioneSezioni
LotsMin

Ottiene il volume minimo per chiudere un affare.

double  LotsMin() const

Valore di ritorno

Volume minimo per chiudere un affare.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.