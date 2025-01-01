DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoLotsMin 

LotsMin

Obtém o volume mínimo para fechar uma oferta.

double  LotsMin() const

Valor de retorno

Volume mínimo para fechar uma oferta.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.