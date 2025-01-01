ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoCurrencyMargin 

CurrencyMargin

証拠金の通貨の名称を取得します。

string  CurrencyMargin() const

戻り値

証拠金の通貨の名称

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。