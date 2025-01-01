ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoCurrencyMargin 

CurrencyMargin

Получает наименование валюты залога.

string  CurrencyMargin() const

Возвращаемое значение

Наименование валюты залога.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.