DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoAskHigh 

AskHigh

Erhält den maximalen Ask-Preis pro Tag.

double  AskHigh() const

Rückgabewert

Der maximale Ask-Preis pro Tag.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.

Ask