AskHigh

Ottiene il massimo prezzo Ask per il giorno.

double  AskHigh() const

Valore di ritorno

Massimo prezzo Ask del giorno.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.

Ask